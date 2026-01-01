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    Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with adjustable nozzle, black plastic, featuring directional arrow and mix/min settings.

    Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4

    Order number: 2.643-253.0

    VP 145 S: The Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.