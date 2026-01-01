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    Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA | Kärcher

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    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with sleek design, featuring a long handle and cylindrical brush head.

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA

    Order number: 1.198-291.0

    Cordless flexibility, versatile in use and with a run time of up to one hour: Our VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in white boasts excellent cleaning performance throughout the home.