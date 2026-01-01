Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Handheld vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.198-291.0Cordless flexibility, versatile in use and with a run time of up to one hour: Our VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in white boasts excellent cleaning performance throughout the home.
Battery powered device
1
Vacuum Cleaner Type
Vacuum cleaner, bagless
Sound power level (dB(A))
79
Battery voltage (V)
18
Runtime min. mode (min)
60
Runtime max. mode (min)
12
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
3.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
255 x 150 x 1060
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas