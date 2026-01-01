VC cleaning kit | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.863-255.0The VC cleaning kit extends the variety of applications for the vacuum cleaner range. This makes cleaning tasks simpler and easier.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
410 x 308 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas