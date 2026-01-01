VC cleaning kit | Kärcher

Cleaning tasks are simpler and easier thanks to the VC cleaning kit. Hard-to-reach areas are conveniently cleaned using the accessories. The kit contains a crevice nozzle, a hair suction set, a flexible connection piece and four different brushes. In addition, an add-on hose piece is included which can be connected to various accessory parts. The VC accessory has an ergonomic design and is easy to use.

Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage.