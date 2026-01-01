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    Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2 | Kärcher

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    White Kärcher handheld vacuum cleaner with a transparent dust container, standing upright against a plain white background.

    Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner

    VCH 2

    Order number: 1.198-400.0

    Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.