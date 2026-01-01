Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.198-400.0Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.
Sound power level (dB(A))
75
Runtime min. mode (min)
11
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V)
7.2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
3.5
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
75 x 76 x 330
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas