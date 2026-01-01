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    Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless | Kärcher

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    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with charging dock and two nozzle attachments on a white background.

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    VCS 3 Cordless

    Order number: 1.198-801.0

    Exceptional cleaning performance with a modern look: the lightweight and compact VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner is a thorough yet convenient way to vacuum up dust around the home.