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    VP 120 vario power jet for K 2-K 3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with black nozzle and yellow label on grey background.

    VP 120 vario power jet for K 2-K 3

    Order number: 2.642-724.0

    Vario power spray lance for pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 3. Continuously adjustable from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.