VP 120, Vario Power Jet for K 2 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-241.0Vario-Power spray lance: spray lance with infinitely variable pressure control from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
445 x 42 x 42
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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