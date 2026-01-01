2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    VP 120, Vario Power Jet for K 2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with black nozzle and handle, set against a white background.

    VP 120, Vario Power Jet for K 2

    Order number: 2.643-241.0

    Vario-Power spray lance: spray lance with infinitely variable pressure control from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.