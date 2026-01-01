2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    VP 145 vario power jet for K 4-K 5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with adjustable nozzle, black with yellow label, isolated on white background.

    VP 145 vario power jet for K 4-K 5

    Order number: 2.642-725.0

    Vario power spray lance for pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5. Continuously adjustable from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.