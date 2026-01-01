VP 145 vario power jet for K 4-K 5 | Kärcher

The vario power spray lance: from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet with infinitely adjustable pressure regulation simply by turning the spray lance. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, such as walls, paths, fences and vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 5.

Continuous adjustment The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task. Low-pressure detergent jet Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet. Time saving No need to change spray lance.