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    Wallpaper stripper | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory with a rectangular base and a central handle, featuring multiple slots on its surface.

    Wallpaper stripper

    Order number: 2.863-062.0

    Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.