Wash brush | Kärcher

With the all-purpose wash brush, even stubborn dirt is reliably loosened and washed away. The combination of pressure jet and soft bristles ensures an optimum cleaning effect while being gentle on sensitive surfaces. This makes the brush particularly versatile for quick and mobile cleaning of bicycles, children's toys or camping equipment, for example. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This also protects the battery and extends the runtime. An anti-slip profile on the handle ensures safe and comfortable operation. The ergonomic shape fits the hand perfectly. The wash brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Extra long and soft bristles Gentle and at the same time effective cleaning. Dissolves even stubborn dirt and washes it away. Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile Comfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable. Mountable on the trigger gun One-hand operation for greater flexibility.