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    Wash brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher handheld brush with grey bristles, angled view, isolated on white background.

    Wash brush

    Order number: 2.644-417.0

    The wash brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt and is gentle on sensitive surfaces. Can be mounted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.