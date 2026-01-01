2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher hand brush with black handle and white bristles, angled for cleaning.

    Wash brush

    Order number: 6.903-276.0

    Wash brush with soft bristles for cleaning sensitive areas and areas which are difficult to access in the outside area. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.