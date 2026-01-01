2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 100 rotating wash brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with black and yellow casing, white bristles, and attachment connector.

    WB 100 rotating wash brush

    Order number: 2.643-236.0

    Rotating wash brush with joint for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. 18° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas.