2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    WB 120 rotating wash brush car & bike | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a transparent top, yellow internal rotor, and blue bristles, attached to a black handle.

    WB 120 rotating wash brush car & bike

    Order number: 2.644-129.0

    Gently cleans cars and motorbikes: The rotating wash brush with innovative soft microfibre interchangeable attachment Car & Bike. Machine washable at 60 °C.