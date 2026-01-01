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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic | Kärcher

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    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and bag on a white background.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 1 Classic

    Order number: 1.098-331.0

    The powerful WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers a wide range of application areas.