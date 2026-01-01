Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic | Kärcher

The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional benefits as it can be stored in a space-saving manner and quickly put into action for intermediate cleaning. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in basements, in outside spaces and in car interiors or even for vacuuming up small volumes of water. It has a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a fleece bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming, as well as a floor nozzle with universal clips that is perfect for both wet and dry vacuuming. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.

Suitable for numerous uses Effortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt. Practical blower function Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. 15 l plastic waste container Robust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity. Compact design. Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces. Compact storage. Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle Device is easy and convenient to transport.