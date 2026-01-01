Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.098-331.0The powerful WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers a wide range of application areas.
Suction Power (W)
180
Container capacity (l)
15
Container material
Plastic
Power cable (m)
5
Nominal size of accessory (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
75
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
331 x 352 x 462
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas