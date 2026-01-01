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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP | Kärcher

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    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with accessories including nozzles, filter, and dust bag, displayed on a white background.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 1s Classic *KAP

    Order number: 1.098-323.0

    The powerful WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with stainless steel container offers various fields of application.