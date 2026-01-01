Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.098-323.0The powerful WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with stainless steel container offers various fields of application.
Rated input power (W)
1300
Suction Power (W)
200
Container capacity (l)
18
Container material
Stainless steel
Power cable (m)
5
Nominal size of accessory (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
76
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
399 x 399 x 519
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas