Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP | Kärcher

Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is a 1,300-watt device. It comes with a robust and shock-proof 18-litre stainless steel container and offers exceptional advantages: quick cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1 s Classic is equipped with two floor nozzles for vacuuming in and around the house, in cellars as well as in car interiors or for picking up water volumes. Features a non-woven paper filter bag (included) for vacuuming dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry cleaning and a switchable floor nozzle for home cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.

Suitable for numerous uses Effortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt. Practical blower function Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. 18 l stainless steel dust container Robust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity. Equipped with 2 floor nozzles Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces. Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle Device is easy and convenient to transport.