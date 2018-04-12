2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C

    Order number: 1.628-009.0

    • Blower function, hose, cable and accessory storage
    • 1,000 W rated input power, 12 l plastic container, 4 m cable, 1.8 m hose
    • Cartridge filter, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, fleece filter bag