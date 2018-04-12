Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C | Kärcher

The WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 1,000 W. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust and impact-resistant 12-litre plastic container, a 4 m cable and a 1.8 m suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle and a fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter makes it possible to vacuum dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter and can be mounted on the filter basket by turning it clockwise. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on the device head is used for safely storing tools and small parts. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzles to be stored quickly and conveniently. In addition, the device boasts space-saving storage, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.

Cartridge filter For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part. Practical accessory storage Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage. Practical blower function Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed. Fleece filter bag Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity. Storage shelf For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails. Practical parking position Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head Quick parking of the handle on the machine head for stoppages and interruptions. The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility. "Pull & Push" locking system For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle Device is easy and convenient to transport.