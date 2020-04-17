Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 V-17/4/20 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.628-127.0
Rated input power (W)
1000
Suction Power (W)
230
Vacuum (mbar)
230
Air flow (l/s)
45
Container capacity (l)
17
Container material
Plastic
Power cable (m)
4
Nominal size of accessory (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
74
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Manual
Application areas