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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 V-17/4/20 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022
    IF Design Award 2023

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 V-17/4/20

    Order number: 1.628-127.0

    • Device socket, blower function, storage for hose, cable and accessories
    • 1000 W rated input power, 17-litre plastic container, 6-metre cable, 2-metre hose
    • Cartridge filter, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, fleece filter bag