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    WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (170 mm) | Kärcher

    Two yellow Kärcher replacement blades placed side by side on a white background.

    WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (170 mm)

    Order number: 2.633-513.0

    For replacing the squeegee blades (170 mm) on the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs. For streak-free cleaning results.