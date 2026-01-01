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    WV & KV battery charger | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher power adapter with European plug and attached cable, set against a white background.

    WV & KV battery charger

    Order number: 2.633-107.0

    The battery charger for Kärcher Window Vacs and the cordless wiper.