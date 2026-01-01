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    WV indoor microfibre wiping cloths | Kärcher

    Two white and yellow Kärcher microfibre cloths stacked, with visible brand tags.

    WV indoor microfibre wiping cloths

    Order number: 2.633-130.0

    The microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastener fastening for optimal dirt removal with the spray bottle of the WV on all smooth surfaces.