WV outdoor microfibre wiping cloths | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.633-131.0Ideal for external windows: the outdoor microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastening and lots of abrasive fibres. Incl. scraper for stubborn dirt.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Fabric fibre composition
70 % Polyester; 30 % Polyamid
Colour
White
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 275 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas