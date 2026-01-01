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    WV outdoor microfibre wiping cloths | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher microfibre cloths stacked, with a grey plastic scraper nearby.

    WV outdoor microfibre wiping cloths

    Order number: 2.633-131.0

    Ideal for external windows: the outdoor microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastening and lots of abrasive fibres. Incl. scraper for stubborn dirt.