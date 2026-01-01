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    WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, narrow, 170 mm | Kärcher

    Two black rubber blades positioned diagonally on a white background.

    WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, narrow, 170 mm

    Order number: 2.633-104.0

    Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for the narrow suction nozzles of our window vacs.