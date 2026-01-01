WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm) | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.633-128.0For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 5 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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