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    WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm) | Kärcher

    Two black rubber strips with embossed text, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm)

    Order number: 2.633-128.0

    For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.