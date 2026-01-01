WV squeegee blades black (280 mm) | Kärcher

For permanently streak-free results: replace the 280 mm squeegee blade quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 2, WV 2 Universal, WV 3 Comfort, WV 5 and WVP 10.

Quick replacement of the squeegee blade. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water. Soft silicone lip Streak-free cleaning.