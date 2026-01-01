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    WV squeegee blades black (280 mm) | Kärcher

    Two black rubber blades for a Kärcher window vac, placed diagonally on a white background.

    WV squeegee blades black (280 mm)

    Order number: 2.633-005.0

    Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for WV 2, WV 3 and WV 5 window vacs.