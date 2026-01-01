XH 10 extension hose (before 2010) | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.390-961.0High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges with screw connection (without Quick Connect). 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose. Reinforced with textile braiding, with hose kink protection and brass coupling for a long service life. Connects the device and high-pressure hose.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 220 x 75
Weight (kg)
1.3
Colour
Black
Length (m)
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information