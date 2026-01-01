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    XH 10 extension hose (before 2010) | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with yellow connectors on a white background.

    XH 10 extension hose (before 2010)

    Order number: 6.390-961.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges with screw connection (without Quick Connect). 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose. Reinforced with textile braiding, with hose kink protection and brass coupling for a long service life. Connects the device and high-pressure hose.