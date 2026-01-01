2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    XH 10 extension hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with black rubber exterior and brass connector.

    XH 10 extension hose

    Order number: 2.644-019.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges with a screw connection (without Quick Connect). High-quality 10 m long hose. With hose kink protection and brass coupling for a long service life. Connects device and highpressure hose.