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    XH 10, Extension Hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with black and yellow design, featuring metal connectors at both ends.

    XH 10, Extension Hose

    Order number: 6.389-092.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility, 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose. Textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability.