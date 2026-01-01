XH 10 Q extension hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.641-710.0High-pressure hose extension for greater flexibility. 10-m, robust DN 8 quality hose for excellent durability. For K 3-K 7 devices with Quick Connect adapter.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
240 x 240 x 85
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Weight (kg)
1.1
Colour
Black
Length (m)
10
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information