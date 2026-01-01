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    XH 10 Q extension hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a white background.

    XH 10 Q extension hose Quick Connect

    Order number: 2.641-710.0

    High-pressure hose extension for greater flexibility. 10-m, robust DN 8 quality hose for excellent durability. For K 3-K 7 devices with Quick Connect adapter.