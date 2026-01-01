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    XH 10 QR extension hose Quick Connect rubber | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow connector and brass fitting on a white background.

    XH 10 QR extension hose Quick Connect rubber

    Order number: 2.641-708.0

    High-pressure extension rubber hose for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. For K 3 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between trigger gun and high-pressure hose.