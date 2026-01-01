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    XH 10 R, extension hose rubber | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with brass connector and yellow accent on the nozzle end.

    XH 10 R, extension hose rubber

    Order number: 6.390-096.0

    High-pressure rubber hose extension for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality steel-braided rubber hose for excellent durability. Temperature: up to 80 °C. Pressure: up to 160 bar.