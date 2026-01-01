XH 10 R, extension hose rubber | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.390-096.0High-pressure rubber hose extension for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality steel-braided rubber hose for excellent durability. Temperature: up to 80 °C. Pressure: up to 160 bar.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
240 x 240 x 110
Weight (kg)
2.6
Colour
Black
Length (m)
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information