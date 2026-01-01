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    XH 6 Q extension hose Quick Connect | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with connectors, labelled with pressure and temperature specifications.

    XH 6 Q extension hose Quick Connect

    Order number: 2.641-709.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 6 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K 2 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between spray gun and high-pressure hose.