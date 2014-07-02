DB 160, Dirt Blaster for K 5–K 7
Dirt Blaster with powerful rotary nozzle (rotating point jet) for tackling very stubborn dirt. Ideal for mossy or weathered surfaces.
Dirt blaster with powerful rotor nozzle ideal for removing stubborn dirt. Rotating pencil jet effortlessly removes atmospheric dirt and helps to quickly restore moss or weathered surfaces. Dirt blaster for large area coverage. Suitable for all Kärcher K5 – K7 series domestic pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
- Removes even stubborn dirt from sensitive surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|468 x 51 x 51
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden and stone walls
- Moss