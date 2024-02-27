Drip Nozzle
The drip collars with integrated needle can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. The adjustable dripper enables direct watering of plants.
Drip collars allow for direct watering of plants and are part of the innovative "Kärcher Rain System®". They can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. Installation is fast, easy and does not require tools. The drip collar is opened, the watering hose is pricked with the help of the integrated needle at the desired point and the collar is fixed by closing. Finished. With the rotatable head, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 - 10 l/h and this means that unnecessary water consumption can be avoided. The highly efficient "Kärcher Rain System®" watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars and combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The "Kärcher Rain System®" can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for demand-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Water volume can be regulated
- Targeted, need-based watering of plants.
Integrated needle in the collar
- Installation without the use of tools.
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible, precise mounting.
Resealable collar
- Collars can be attached flexibly and removed according to requirements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|15 x 24 x 40
Scope of supply
- Drip nozzles: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches