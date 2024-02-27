Sealing Collar
Sealing collars can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. They can be easily installed and reliably seal collar holes that are no longer required.
Sealing collars are part of the "Kärcher Rain System®". They can be quickly attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose and are used to reliably seal collar holes that are no longer required. The rubberised surface and the integrated pin on the inside make this possible. Installation is fast, easy and does not require tools. The pin is stuck into the hole to be sealed and the collar is closed. This securely seals the hose, which can then continue to be used without unnecessary waste of water. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars and combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The "Kärcher Rain System®" can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Resealable collar
- Collars can be flexibly attached and removed as required
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible, precise mounting.
Rubberised surface includes pin on the inside
- Simple sealing of collar holes in the hose
- Kärcher Rain System® hose can continue to be used efficiently
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|16 x 23 x 21
Scope of supply
- Sealing collars: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches