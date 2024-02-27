The Kärcher Rain Box is the ideal starter kit for efficient, economical and need-based garden watering. The Kärcher Rain Box contains a G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece for connection to a tap, 2 couplings, 1 filter, 15 m Kärcher Rain System® hose (consisting of input hose and for attachment of collars), 10 m soaker hose, 4 T-pieces with regulation, 4 I-pieces, 10 drip collars and 5 ground spikes for fixing the hoses. All parts can be installed without the use of tools. The drip collars can be attached to the Kärcher Rain System® hose and adjusted (0-10 l/h) as desired. The soaker hose drips evenly over the entire length and can be optimally adjusted using the adjustable tee on the T-piece. The system runs with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to every garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-orientated watering control.