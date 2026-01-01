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    Original Kärcher Accessories & Attachment Kits | Kärcher | Kärcher

    Kärcher accessories

    With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimise the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines. Accessory kits are the ideal solution for special tasks, such as sandblasting with high-pressure cleaners.

    Different applications for Kärcher pressure washer accessories

    Home & Garden pressure washer accessories

    The ideal helper for every challenge in your own home: with the Kärcher accessories, you can extend the application possibilities of your pressure washer precisely and conveniently.

    Different applications for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories

    Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories

    The accessories have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the devices, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.