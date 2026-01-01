Home & Garden App | Kärcher

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Whether you need to remove dirt from your bike, clean the patio, spruce up the car or clean the bathroom and floors – the Kärcher Home & Garden app makes everything easier. Not only can the app be used to control Kärcher products with smart functionality, but it also provides step-by-step support for the initial startup of new devices. It also provides access to many other services as well as our extensive Kärcher cleaning expertise. Here you will find instructions for tackling any cleaning problem, tips for getting the most out of your own products and advice on how to gently yet effectively restore the WOW factor to favourites.
Use the app as a central point of contact for registering devices. A clearly structured list view allows you to keep track of your Kärcher products. In addition to the device overview, it provides all the information in one place to help you use and deploy the devices correctly. You can see which devices are connected and can pair them directly from the overview. The detailed device cards contain installation instructions and device overviews for easy initial startup of new devices, and accessories and detergents can be ordered straight from the app.
The highlight of the app is the Discover section, a knowledge pool with comprehensive cleaning instructions for all areas of the home and garden. Here you'll find useful tips and tricks with step-by-step instructions to make cleaning tasks a real WOW experience. With extra product recommendations and cleaning tips, everyone is optimally prepared for the cleaning job in hand.
Discover great deals and online-only special offers in the Home & Garden app and save on your next purchase. With our app, you'll always be kept up to date and won't miss any more bargains.
The Home & Garden app makes managing and controlling cleaning devices child's play. Here, you can register smart Kärcher devices and even have the option of controlling them via your smartphone using Bluetooth.
With the pressure washers in the Smart Control range, you can adjust the settings manually on the device itself or simply and conveniently transfer the pressure setting recommended in the app for special cleaning tasks from your smartphone to the device.
The Home & Garden app offers numerous advantages for an optimised user experience. Get quick and uncomplicated help with any questions you may have by using our FAQs or direct contact options.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download and you're off straight away, controlling your home and garden the smart way.