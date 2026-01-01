Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    3/4" thread connector | Kärcher

    Black plastic hose connector with threaded end and smooth surface, isolated on a white background.

    3/4" thread connector

    Part number: 2.645-099.0

    3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers for example (with internal thread).