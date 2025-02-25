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    Battery grass shears and shrub shears | Kärcher

    Electric grass and shrub shears

    The Kärcher battery-powered grass and shrub shears are perfect for fine and precise work in your garden. Thanks to the proven 2-in-1 system, shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawn areas, can be quickly and easily trimmed. The result is clean edges that give your garden a well-kept appearance.

    GSH grass cutting

    Application and advantages

    Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

    GSH grass und bushes

    Shrub shears

    The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

    Diamond ground blades

    The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

    GSH Blade

    Telescopic handle

    The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

    GSH telescopic handle

    Highlights

    The compact 2-in-1 helper: The battery-powered grass shear is used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or the patio, and the shrub shear makes shortening and shaping shrubs a breeze.

    GSH 2 Plus

    Interchangeable battery system: fixed battery
    Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
    Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
    Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
    Max. Running time per battery charge: 50 min
    Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 400 m
    Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 500 m
    Weight with grass blade and fixed battery: 0,6 kg

    Accessories for the battery-powered grass and shrub shears.

    Kärcher Battery Power battery platform