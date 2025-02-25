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    Battery lawn mowers 2024 (EN) | Kärcher

    Battery lawn mowers

    No cable or petrol, but manoeuvrable and powerful: the 18 V lawn mowers with exchangeable battery by Kärcher produce the perfect mowing result with maximum mobility. Included in all sets: 5.0 Ah battery and fast charger.

    Kärcher battery lawn mower

    Features of battery lawn mowers

    Brushless motor Kärcher battery lawn mower

    Brushless motor

    The brushless motor is particularly powerful and ensures a longer device lifetime. Even after frequent use the efficiency is not reduced, as the motor is virtually wear-free and no maintenance is required.

    Efficient mowing battery lawn mower

    iPower

    Efficient mowing and optimised battery run time. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.

    Mulching kit Kärcher battery lawn mower

    Mulch kit

    Two in one: with the mulch kit it is possible to spread the cut grass on the lawn as a natural fertiliser in one step. At the same time, the lawn is optimally maintained during mowing.

    Mowing close to the edge thanks to additional lawn combs

    Lawn combs

    The battery lawn mower is equipped with additional lawn combs for borderless mowing. They collect grass growing close to the edge of flowerbeds or patios. This ensures neat mowing without any additional effort.

    The lawn mower boasts the following features:

    Freedom of movement thanks to interchangeable battery in the Kärcher battery lawn mower

    Cordless working

    Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility: no need for an extension cable with the exchangeable battery.

    Thanks to optimal positioning of the batteries in the lawn mower and Real Time Technology, the remaining run time is visible during mowing (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).

    Kärcher battery lawn mower guide bar height adjustable

    Ergonomic operating concept

    The height of the handlebar is adjustable and can be adapted to the operator's height.

    Continuous foam grip for comfortable and safe grip (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).

    Switch-on handle: comfortable hand position to suit the operator's needs (at the side or on top) (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).

    2 18 V batteries Kärcher battery lawn mower

    18 V + 18 V = 36 V of power

    Two series-connected 18 V batteries for a powerful 36 V motor rating (LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).

    Adjusting cutting height battery lawn mower

    Convenient cutting height adjustment

    In ideal conditions a lawn can grow up to 6 centimetres every week. However, the blades of grass grow at different paces resulting in varying blade lengths.

    With the battery lawn mowers, depending on the model, the cutting height can be set to 4, 5 or 6 levels with just a single motion.

    Grass catcher Kärcher battery lawn mower

    Effective filling of the grass catcher

    The grass catcher bag can be filled up to 95 per cent thanks to the optimised air streaming system. Mowing can be carried out for longer with no interruptions as the grass catcher bag does not have to be emptied as often.

    The flap on the grass catcher closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).

    Easy to transport battery lawn mower

    Easy to transport

    Can be folded to save space.

    Integrated carrying handle enables effortless transportation of the device.

    Lawn Mower with telescopic handle for ergonomic mowing

    Telescopic handle

    Quick-release fasteners for easy locking. Adjustable angle ensures an upright working position.

    Adding two 18 V Batteries for 36 V power to the lawn mower

    18 V + 18 V = 36 V of Power

    Powerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V li-ion batteries.

    Lawn mower mowing the lawn with brushless motor

    Powerful brushless motor

    High performance and longer device lifetime.

    Lawn mower with integrated carrying handle

    Integrated carrying handle

    Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.

    Cutting height can be adjusted directly at the lawn mower from 25 mm to 75 mm

    Convenient cutting height adjustment

    With just a single motion, the cutting height can easily be adjusted to one of six levels, ranging from 25 mm to 75 mm.

    Mulching key spreads the cut grass on the lawn

    2-in-1 mowing system

    The cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass collection bag during mowing.

    Mulching function: with the use of the mulching key, the cut grass is spread on the lawn as a natural fertiliser.

    Emptying the grass collector bag after mowing

    45 l grass collection bag volume

    Thanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass collection bag fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.

    Fill level indicator: The flap on the grass collection bag closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    LMO 2-18

    With brushless motor: the lightweight and manoeuvrable LMO 2-18 battery lawn mower with a cutting width of 32 cm is particularly practical for smaller lawns of up to 250 m².

    Battery voltage: 18 V
    Cutting width: 32 cm
    Cutting height: 25-60 mm
    Grass catcher container capacity: 30 l
    Performance per battery charge*: 250 m²

    * Maximum performance with 18 V / 5,0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    LMO 3-18

    Lightweight and manoeuvrable 18 V battery lawn mower with powerful, brushless motor and a cutting width of 34 cm. The LMO 3-18 Battery Set with 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery is suitable for lawns up to 350 m².

    Battery voltage: 18 V
    Motor voltage: 18 V
    Cutting width: 34 cm
    Cutting height: 25–60 mm
    Capacity of grass collection box: 35 l
    Performance per battery charge:* 350 m²

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.