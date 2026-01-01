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    Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8" | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher hose connector with knurled edges, viewed from the side on a white background.

    Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"

    Part number: 2.645-102.0

    With the ½ inch brass hose connectors from Kärcher, you can connect hoses with ½ inch and 5/8 inch internal diameters, ensuring your garden is sufficiently watered, no matter its size.