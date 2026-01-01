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    Brass tap connector 1" thread | Kärcher

    Brass hose connector with black plastic grip, featuring an O-ring seal.

    Brass tap connector 1" thread

    Part number: 2.645-014.0

    This brass 1” tap connector from Kärcher is tough and durable, making it ideal for heavy-duty use for keen and amateur gardeners alike.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.