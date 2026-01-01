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    Car Glass Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher car glass cleaner spray bottle with black label and yellow text.

    Car Glass Cleaner

    Part number: 6.296-105.0

    The Kärcher Car Glass Cleaner provides streak-free cleaning whilst reliably removing insects, fingerprints and dirt from your windows, mirrors, headlights and displays.