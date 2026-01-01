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    Battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Cordless Chainsaw (Machine only) | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher chainsaw with black handle and silver blade, featuring a visible battery compartment.

    Battery chain saw

    CNS 18-30 Cordless Chainsaw (Machine only)

    Part number: 1.444-001.0

    • Oil bottle
    ¹⁾
    Ø branches: 10 cm