Battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Cordless Chainsaw (Machine only) | Kärcher

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Battery chain saw
Part number: 1.444-001.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Guide rail (cm)
30
Chain speed (m/s)
10
Chain pitch
3/8" LP
Number of drive links
45
Oil tank capacity (ml)
200
Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
101
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
3.5
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
5.2
Drive
Brushless motor
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (Cuts)
max. 35 max. 70
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 10 max. 20
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
690 x 230 x 245
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily