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    Cockpit Care | Kärcher

    Kärcher cockpit care spray bottle with black and yellow label, featuring a car dashboard image.

    Cockpit Care

    Part number: 6.296-107.0

    Kärcher’s Cockpit Care provides deep-cleaning care and protection for all your car’s interior plastic and rubber surfaces.