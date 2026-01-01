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    Control valve | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher hose connector with black grip and locking mechanism, isolated on white background.

    Control valve

    Part number: 2.645-198.0

    Control valve for placing between the hose and sprinkler. For continuously variable water flow control from 0 to max. Includes 2-way coupling for connecting two hoses.