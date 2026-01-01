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    Electric wiping mop EWM 2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor cleaner with a sleek design, accompanied by a cleaning solution bottle and a black docking station.

    Electric wiping mop

    EWM 2

    Part number: 1.056-312.0

    Lightweight, cordless and convenient, the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop makes light work of cleaning all your sealed hard floors, including laminate, wood, tile and stone.
    ¹⁾
    The EWM 2 achieves up to 20% better cleaning results than a traditional wiping mop with a wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency and edge cleaning.
    ²⁾
    When cleaning with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, up to 99% of all common household bacteria on common household smooth hard surfaces are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).