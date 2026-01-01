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    Hard floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless | Kärcher

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    Kärcher floor cleaner with rollers, docking station, detergent bottle, and cleaning tool on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2021
    Reddot Design Award 2021

    Hard floor cleaner

    FC 7 Cordless

    Part number: 1.055-702.0

    Never vacuum before wiping again: The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. In this way, it saves up to half the time²⁾.
    ¹⁾
    The Kärcher hard floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with a wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
    ²⁾
    The Kärcher hard floor cleaners save up to 50% of the time required for cleaning, as hard floors can be cleaned in a single step when they are covered in normal household dirt, eliminating the need for vacuuming before mopping.
    ³⁾
    When cleaning with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria on common household smooth hard surfaces are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).