Hard floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless | Kärcher

Area performance per battery charge (m²)
175
Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
400
Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
200
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Roller working width (mm)
300
Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
59
Battery voltage (V)
25
Battery capacity (Ah)
2.85
Battery running time (min)
45
Battery charging time (h)
4
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
310 x 230 x 1210