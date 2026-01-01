Vacuum mop FCV 3 Cordless Vacuum Mop | Kärcher

Stop pushing dirty water around. The Kärcher FCV 3 replaces the mop and bucket with a smarter, cleaner solution. While traditional mops recirculate grime, our Always-Clean Flow technology uses an internal scraper to remove dirty water and debris from the rollers in real-time. Every rotation delivers 100% fresh water to your floors. Spinning at 550rpm, the FCV 3 provides the mechanical scrubbing power to lift stubborn stains without the effort. This advanced combo washes and picks up debris in one pass, removing 99% of bacteria and allergens. Precision moisture control uses 93% less water than a mop, leaving floors like parquet and stone dry in just 120 seconds. The slim, lightweight design and flexible swivel joint allow for effortless edge-to-edge cleaning. With a 30-minute Li-ion battery, you can clean up to 130m² on one charge. Afterward, the System!Clean cycle flushes the machine in 80 seconds to keep it odor-free. Multi-Surface Expert: Perfect for Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, Stone, and Sealed Wood—and even effective for refreshing low-pile carpets.

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: Vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning in a single pass. Saves 50% cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping in one motion, eliminating pre-vacuuming. Three cleaning modes, effortlessly handles everything from light dust to heavy spillages. Multi-Surface Expert, adapts to Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, and Stone, plus low-pile carpet refresh. Hygienic!Spin: Lab-tested to remove 99% of bacteria and common allergens from all sealed floors. Hygienic!Spin technology is proven to remove 99% of bacteria for a healthier home environment. High-speed rollers deliver a motorized, streak-free deep clean that is 20% cleaner than manual mopping. Twin-Tank Freshness, dual tanks ensure you only ever clean with 100% fresh water, never grime. Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode: Boosts torque and water flow to lift the most stubborn messes. Stubborn dirt removal, 60% higher suction and 20% more water for dried-on grime. Quick-dry technology, precision moisture control ensures floors are walk-on ready in 120 seconds. Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filtration: Protects air quality and motor life from moisture and dander. Multi-stage Duo!Pure system, protects the motor and captures allergens during the cleaning process. High-efficiency filtration, traps airborne particles to ensure a refreshing, hygienic home environment. Dedicated dry mode, the perfect solution for refreshing low-pile carpets and rugs. Comfort!Cell lithium-ion battery: High-performance cordless power. Optimum performance, high speeds and powerful suction deliver a flawless finish. 30-Minute runtime, cordless freedom to clean up to 130m² on a single charge. Hassle-free cleaning: Intuitive LED display for real-time status. Real-time feedback, keep track of battery runtime and cleaning modes at a glance. Intelligent tank monitoring, features automatic shutdown and overflow protection for total peace of mind. Hygienic handling, simple tank maintenance without coming into contact with dirty water. System!Clean function: Automated 80-second self-cleaning cycle. System!Clean, automated cycle flushes internal components at high speed for effortless upkeep. Compact storage station, keeps the device and accessories tidy while providing a small storage footprint.