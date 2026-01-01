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    Vacuum mop FCV 3 Cordless Vacuum Mop | Kärcher

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    Vacuum mop

    FCV 3 Cordless Vacuum Mop

    Part number: 1.056-123.0

    • Cordless 3-in-1: Vacuum, mop, and self-clean with 30 minutes of power.
    • Versatile Performance: Includes Standard, Dry, and Advanced!Power modes.
    • Complete Kit: Includes cleaning station and natural floor cleaner.
    ¹⁾
    The Kärcher vacuum mops save up to 50% of the time required for cleaning, as floors with normal household dirt can be cleaned in a single step and there is no need to vacuum before mopping.
    ²⁾
    Based on tests by an independent testing laboratory.
    ³⁾
    The Advanced!Power mode removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt with 60% higher suction power and 20% more water volume compared to standard mode.