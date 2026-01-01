Vacuum mop FCV 3 Cordless Vacuum Mop | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Vacuum mop
Part number: 1.056-123.0
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
130
Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
800
Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
425
Rated input power (W)
160
Drive
Brush motor
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Roller working width (mm)
240
Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Battery voltage (V)
21.6
Battery running time (min)
30
Battery charging time (min)
180
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1138 x 268 x 280
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Application areas