FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam and Care nozzle with Car Shampoo | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.643-144.0Car Shampoo & FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle - The most effective way to apply deteregent. Also allows a simple switch between different detergents for different tasks.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
103 x 201 x 260
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas