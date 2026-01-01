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    FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam and Care nozzle with Car Shampoo | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle attached to a bottle of car shampoo with "Bring Back the Wow" label.

    FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam and Care nozzle with Car Shampoo

    Part number: 2.643-144.0

    Car Shampoo & FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle - The most effective way to apply deteregent. Also allows a simple switch between different detergents for different tasks.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.